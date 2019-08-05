A classic summer day is forecast to start the week in Lancaster County.
Expect a high in the mid-80s with a mix of clouds and sun, according to AccuWeather.
Humidity levels will make the temperature feel more like 93 degrees, AccuWeather says.
Highs in the 80s are forecast through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Look for chances of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
The storms will be a result of a cold from from the upper Midwest. Widespread severe weather is not expected, according to AccuWeather. The storms could bring strong winds and localized flash flooding.