Tuesday will be calm and sunny in Lancaster County, ahead of more storms predicted on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures today are expected to be a high near 81, with clear skies and a calm wind, NWS said. Tonight will be a low of 66.

Wednesday is the only chance for rain for the county, with storms expected later in the afternoon.

NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for Wednesday through next Monday, anticipating strong to severe thunderstorms, gusty winds and the possibility of small hail.

The hazardous weather outlook was issued for 10 other counties, including Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

12:46am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Marginal Risk: across portions of the northeast and mid-atlantic https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/6eB6xuerqY — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) September 7, 2021

Wednesday is also expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 83. Temps will fall back into the high-70s in the weekend.

The highest chance of storms is after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Some wind gusts could be as high as 21 mph.

Lancaster County falls under a "marginal" risk of storms on Wednesday, according to NWS's storm prediction center.

Rainfall totals could total about a half inch to three-quarters of an inch Wednesday night, much less than the amount of rain tropical depression Ida brought to the area last week.

