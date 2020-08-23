The Latest: South Korea sees steady rise in virus cases

Posted 12:20 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total statewide case count to date has reached 129,048, with 6,465 cases coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll has hit 7,578. The Lancaster Count death toll has remained at 402.

Posted 8:37 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the number of total COVID-19 cases to date has risen to 128,429, with 6,428 cases coming from Lancaster County.

The COVID-19 death toll in Pa. has reached 7,576, according to the Pa. Department of Health. The COVID-19 death toll in Lancaster County is currently at 402, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni.

