The Latest: Planned layoffs at British companies surge

A healthcare worker takes part in a house-to-house campaign to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in the Mallasa neighborhood of La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

 Juan Karita

Editor's note: This articles will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.

Posted 8:14 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total COVID-19 case count to date has reached 118,092, with 5,856 coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 7,313. According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll in the county is currently at 392.

There have 1,214,965 total negative cases in Pa. to date. 

