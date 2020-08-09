Editor's note: This articles will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.

Everyone needs physical activity to stay healthy! ➡️ kids (6-17) should get 60 minutes each day➡️ adults should strive for 150 minutes of physical activity each weekIdeas to be more active: https://t.co/RvKXV2Ctoh pic.twitter.com/hOxAgve8zf — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 8, 2020

Posted 8:14 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total COVID-19 case count to date has reached 118,092, with 5,856 coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 7,313. According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll in the county is currently at 392.

There have 1,214,965 total negative cases in Pa. to date.

