Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this image to Facebook on July 2, 2020, with the message: "If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it's recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return:

▪️ Alabama

▪️ Arizona

▪️ Arkansas

▪️ California

▪️ Florida

▪️ Georgia

▪️ Idaho

▪️ Louisiana

▪️ Mississippi

▪️ Nevada

▪️ North Carolina

▪️ South Carolina

▪️ Tennessee

▪️ Texas

▪️ Utah

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 123,800, with 6,182 coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll has risen to 7,465, 421 have occurred in Lancaster County, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

