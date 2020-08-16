Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this image to Facebook on July 2, 2020, with the message: "If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it's recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return:

▪️ Alabama

▪️ Arizona

▪️ Arkansas

▪️ California

▪️ Florida

▪️ Georgia

▪️ Idaho

▪️ Louisiana

▪️ Mississippi

▪️ Nevada

▪️ North Carolina

▪️ South Carolina

▪️ Tennessee

▪️ Texas

▪️ Utah

More: https://bit.ly/2YQNLvg"