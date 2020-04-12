Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information on COVID-19.

Posted 2:38 p.m.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, there have been three additional deaths in the county due to COVID-19, raising the county total to 40.

All three deaths were women. Two died at nursing homes while the third died at a hospital after being transported from a nursing home. They were all over 80 years of age.

Posted 12:07 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania's Department of Health, the state total of positive cases has risen to 22,833, 1,178 more than Saturday's count.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has also risen to 507, 13 more than Saturday's count.

What to know for today

On Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state labor department has started sending out expanded federal unemployment compensation payments provided by the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.

The state total of positive COVID-19 cases rose by 1,676 on Saturday; the total deaths in the state rose by 78.

Pennsylvania has surpassed 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, but Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said that mitigation efforts are working and Pennsylvanians are "bending the curve."

