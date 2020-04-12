Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information on COVID-19.
Posted 12:07 p.m.
According to Pennsylvania's Department of Health, the state total of positive cases has risen to 22,833, 1,178 more than Saturday's count.
The death toll due to COVID-19 has also risen to 507, 13 more than Saturday's count.
For a full breakdown of the additional cases in Pa., go to the DOH's website
What to know for today
- On Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state labor department has started sending out expanded federal unemployment compensation payments provided by the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.
- The state total of positive COVID-19 cases rose by 1,676 on Saturday; the total deaths in the state rose by 78.
- Pennsylvania has surpassed 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, but Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said that mitigation efforts are working and Pennsylvanians are "bending the curve."