'I owe them my life': Boris Johnson hails hospital staff

A British police officer wears a 3M face mask, with few police officers in Britain seen wearing face masks since the outbreak of the coronavirus, outside St Thomas' Hospital, in London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Thursday, April 9, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with the coronavirus but is improving and sitting up in bed, a senior government minister said Wednesday, as the U.K. recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths to date. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information on COVID-19.

What to know for today

  • On Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state labor department has started sending out expanded federal unemployment compensation payments provided by the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.
  • The state total of positive COVID-19 cases rose by 1,676 on Saturday; the total deaths in the state rose by 78.
  • Pennsylvania has surpassed 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, but Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said that mitigation efforts are working and Pennsylvanians are "bending the curve."

