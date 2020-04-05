Editor's note: this article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Posted 12 p.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of positive cases in the state has risen to 11,510, a 1,493 increase from Saturday's count.

The number of positive cases in Lancaster County has risen to 371, 80 more cases than Saturday's count. The death toll in the county remains at eight.

Posted 11:39 a.m.

On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health implemented new policies for essential businesses in order to keep stores as clean as possible.

These policies include maintaining pre-existing cleaning protocols and making sure they apply to all areas of the facility and ensuring the building has a sufficient number of workers to perform the protocols effectively.

What to know for today

Although Pennsylavnia's DOH has not updated their number of deaths in Lancaster County to eight, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed there have been eight deaths in the county due to the virus.

1,597 additional positive cases were reported in the state yesterday. That is the largest jump in positive cases we've seen in Pa. in a 24 hour time frame.

Pennsylvania's DOH will update their COVID-19 numbers at noon on Sunday.

