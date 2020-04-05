Editor's note: this article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
What to know for today
- Although Pennsylavnia's DOH has not updated their number of deaths in Lancaster County to eight, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed there have been eight deaths in the county due to the virus.
- 1,597 additional positive cases were reported in the state yesterday. That is the largest jump in positive cases we've seen in Pa. in a 24 hour time frame.
- Pennsylvania's DOH will update their COVID-19 numbers at noon on Sunday.