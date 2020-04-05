No COVID-19 testing at home yet but quicker options coming

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it's still too risky.

 David Zalubowski

Editor's note: this article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to know for today

  • Although Pennsylavnia's DOH has not updated their number of deaths in Lancaster County to eight, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed there have been eight deaths in the county due to the virus.
  • 1,597 additional positive cases were reported in the state yesterday. That is the largest jump in positive cases we've seen in Pa. in a 24 hour time frame. 
  • Pennsylvania's DOH will update their COVID-19 numbers at noon on Sunday.

