Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news surrounding COVID-19.

Posted 2:03 p.m.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 281, one more than Saturday's count.

Posted 12 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 67,713, a 730 increase from the count on Saturday.

The COVID-19 related deaths has risen to 5,124, a 28 increase from Saturday's count.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/24/20 at 12:00 am):• 730 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 67,713 total cases statewide • 5,124 deaths statewide• 328,382 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosFeSwv — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 24, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to know for today:

- As of Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania has 66,983 positive cases as well as 5,096 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

- Of the 280 deaths reported in Lancaster County by coroner Dr. Diamantoni, 258 were nursing home residents.

- Lancaster County, along with the rest of the counties in the state, are moving to the 'yellow' phase of the reopening process on Friday, June 5. 17 additional counties will also move to the 'green' phase next week.

Related articles