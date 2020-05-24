Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news surrounding COVID-19.

What to know for today:

- As of Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania has 66,983 positive cases as well as 5,096 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

- Of the 280 deaths reported in Lancaster County by coroner Dr. Diamantoni, 258 were nursing home residents.

- Lancaster County, along with the rest of the counties in the state, are moving to the 'yellow' phase of the reopening process on Friday, June 5. 17 additional counties will also move to the 'green' phase next week.

