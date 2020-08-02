Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.

Posted 1:58 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date has risen to 113,590, with 5,654 coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 has hit 7,209, 407 occurring in Lancaster County.

Posted 8:30 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date has reached 112,936, with 5,590 coming from Lancaster County.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths has risen to 7,204, 407 of them coming from Lancaster County.

