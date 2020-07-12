Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Q: If I'm wearing a cloth mask, does that mean I don't have to practice social distancing?A: No, wearing a mask isn't a substitute for social distancing. Wear a cloth mask in addition to keeping 6 feet between you and others not in your household. pic.twitter.com/mLI2SK4bQ2 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 12, 2020

Posted 9:01 a.m.

To date, Pennsylvania has seen 94,689 COVID-19 cases, including 4,816 from Lancaster County.

The state has also seen 6,897 COVID-19 deaths, with 383 coming from Lancaster County, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

