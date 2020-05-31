Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 12 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 71,926 in the state, an increase of 511 from Saturday's count.

The death toll in the state has also risen to 5,555, an increase of 18 from Saturday's total.

What to know for today:

- The number of total positive cases in the state surpassed 71,000 on Saturday, reaching 71,415 in total. The death toll has hit 5,537.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- On June 5, every county in Pa. that is still in the red phase will transition to the yellow phase of the reopening process.

Related articles