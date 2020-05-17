Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 12:02 p.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state total of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 62,234, 623 more than Saturday's count. The death toll in the state has risen to 4,418, 15 more than Saturday's count.

Lancaster County has seen 2,508 positive cases according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Posted 8:28 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has 61,611 positive cases according to the Department of Health. The state has also seen 4,403 total deaths.

As for Lancaster County, the county now has 2,470 positive cases according to the DOH.

What to know for today:

- As of Saturday, May 16, Lancaster County has seen 255 COVID-19 related deaths.

- 12 more Pa. counties will be permitted to move to the "yellow phase" of the reopening process on May 22. The counties named were Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York.

- With these 12 counties beginning the reopening process, that leaves just 18 counties remaining in the "red phase."

