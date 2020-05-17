Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 8:28 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has 61,611 positive cases according to the Department of Health. The state has also seen 4,403 total deaths.

As for Lancaster County, the county now has 2,470 positive cases according to the DOH.

What to know for today:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- As of Saturday, May 16, Lancaster County has seen 255 COVID-19 related deaths.

- 12 more Pa. counties will be permitted to move to the "yellow phase" of the reopening process on May 22. The counties named were Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York.

- With these 12 counties beginning the reopening process, that leaves just 18 counties remaining in the "red phase."

For more COVID-19 coverage