Posted 2:02 p.m.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the death toll in the county has risen to 145.

One death occurred Saturday night, while the other four died today, Diamantoni said. Diamantoni also confirmed that each death happened in a nursing home.

Posted 1:06 p.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state total of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 41,165, 1,116 more cases than Saturday's count.

The death toll in the state has also increased to 1,550, 13 more than Saturday's count.

Posted 11:15 a.m.

Landis Homes reported Friday evening that the retirement community does not have any cases of COVID-19, however its affiliate, Welsh Mountain Home reported its first case in a staff member.

According to the home, the employee last worked April 19 and is self-quarantined at home.

"The team member was not symptomatic while working and followed all precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus," Welsh Mountain said.

No residents at Welsh Mountain have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania surpassed 40,000 positive cases.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the death toll remained at 140 on Saturday, the same amount that was reported on Friday.

