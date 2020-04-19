Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information surrounding COVID-19.

Posted 1:38 p.m.

Lancaster County is now up to 98 deaths due to COVID-19, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

All of the victims were in their 80's and at nursing homes at the time of death.

Posted 1:21 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,188 cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, as of 12 a.m. April 19.

Lancaster County has 60 reported deaths, according to the Department of Health. However, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Saturday that the county has actually seen 93 deaths related to COVID-19.

Additionally, 5,668 negative test results have been reported, the Department of Health said.

Posted 1:10 p.m.

The Department of Health reported an additional 1,215 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 32,284.

An additional 276 deaths were reported Sunday afternoon as well. Dr. Rachel Levine said the significant increase is deaths is due to "a culmination of data validating efforts."

"We've been working to reconcile data with information from several different sources. As we collect data, we also are verifying its accuracy," Levine said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Posted 12:04 p.m.

Dr. Rachel Levine will provide updates on new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania today at 1 p.m..

The press conference will be broadcast via livestream on the Department of Health's Facebook page. It will also be posted on this page once it starts.

Posted 10:01 a.m.

According to Harvard researchers, the United States will need to triple their COVID-19 testing efforts in order to reopen the country safely.

The COVID Tracking Project estimates that approximately 150,000 people are getting tested daily. That number will need to rise to about 500,000 for the states to safely reopen.

For more information, click here.

What to know for today:

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed the death toll in the county has risen to 93.

Pennsylvanians are now able to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Eligibility has been extended to individuals who have traditionally been ineligible for unemployment benefits (e.g. self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig workers).

The number of positive cases in Pennsylvania surpassed 31,000 on Saturday. An update on the state totals will be released at 12 p.m. this afternoon.

What to read next