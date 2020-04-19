Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information surrounding COVID-19.

Posted 10:01 a.m.

According to Harvard researchers, the United States will need to triple their COVID-19 testing efforts in order to reopen the country safely.

The COVID Tracking Project estimates that approximately 150,000 people are getting tested daily. That number will need to rise to about 500,000 for the states to safely reopen.

What to know for today:

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed the death toll in the county has risen to 93.

Pennsylvanians are now able to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Eligibility has been extended to individuals who have traditionally been ineligible for unemployment benefits (e.g. self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig workers).

The number of positive cases in Pennsylvania surpassed 31,000 on Saturday. An update on the state totals will be released at 12 p.m. this afternoon.

