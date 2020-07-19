Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.

Posted 11:58 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date has reached 101,027, with 5,052 coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll has reached 7,015, while the county death toll has reached 392, according to the Pa. Department of Health. The Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni has confirmed 372 deaths in the county to date.

Posted 8:30 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the number of total cases to date has surpassed 100,000, totaling 100,241. 5,019 of those cases have come from Lancaster County.

The death toll in the state has surpassed 7,000, reaching 7,007. 392 of those deaths have come from Lancaster County. Although, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll is at 372.

