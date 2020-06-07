Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 related news.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 75,592.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state has risen to 5,943.

What to know for today:

- Dr. Rachel Levine has stated that nursing home and personal care restrictions will remain for at least 28 days after their counties move into the green phase.

- Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new county dashboards that show things the department is monitoring. "The dashboard breaks down four main categories that are used to determine if a county can move into the next phase of reopening," the Department of Health stated in a press release.

