Spain opens border to tourists; Trump wants less testing

People get tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing site hosted by the Puente Movement migrant justice organization Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Phoenix. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

 Matt York

Posted 8:05 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total case count in the state has reached 81,266. 

The total number of deaths in Pa. has hit 6,419.

What to know for today:

- The death toll in Lancaster County has reached 329 according to coroner Dr. Diamantoni.

- On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced 12 more Pa. counties, including Lancaster County, will transition from the 'yellow' to the 'green' phase on Friday, June 26.

