Posted 8:05 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total case count in the state has reached 81,266.

The total number of deaths in Pa. has hit 6,419.

What to know for today:

- The death toll in Lancaster County has reached 329 according to coroner Dr. Diamantoni.

- On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced 12 more Pa. counties, including Lancaster County, will transition from the 'yellow' to the 'green' phase on Friday, June 26.

