Posted 12:30 p.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the death toll of COVID-19 related deaths in the county has risen to 233, five more than yesterday's count.

All five victims passed away at a nursing home.

Posted 12:06 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the number of positive cases in the state has risen to 56,611, 1,295 more than Saturday's count.

The death toll in the state has risen to 3,707, 19 more than Saturday's count.

Posted 11:15 a.m.

Lancaster County officials have sent a letter to Gov. Wolf requesting that Lancaster County be allowed to transition from the "red designation" to the "yellow designation" in the reopening process.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted this as confirmation:

Posted 8:44 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, the Pa. Department of Health has reported 55,316 total positive cases in the state. They've also reported a total of 3,688 COVID-19 related deaths.

What to know for today:

