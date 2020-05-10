Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news surrounding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Posted 12:30 p.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the death toll of COVID-19 related deaths in the county has risen to 233, five more than yesterday's count.

All five victims passed away at a nursing home.

Posted 12:06 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the number of positive cases in the state has risen to 56,611, 1,295 more than Saturday's count.

The death toll in the state has risen to 3,707, 19 more than Saturday's count.

Posted 11:15 a.m.

Lancaster County officials have sent a letter to Gov. Wolf requesting that Lancaster County be allowed to transition from the "red designation" to the "yellow designation" in the reopening process.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted this as confirmation:

Posted 8:44 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, the Pa. Department of Health has reported 55,316 total positive cases in the state. They've also reported a total of 3,688 COVID-19 related deaths.

What to know for today:

On Saturday, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the death toll in the county has risen to 228.

Gov. Wolf announced 13 western Pennsylvania counties will begin the reopening process next week. The 13 counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland, Wolf said.

After Gov. Wolf informed the public of the 13 counties that will begin the reopening process, a handful of counties have requested that they reopen as well. These counties include York, Lebanon, Dauphin and Adams.

