As of Sunday morning, the Pa. Department of Health has reported 55,316 total positive cases in the state. They've also reported a total of 3,688 COVID-19 related deaths.

What to know for today:

On Saturday, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the death toll in the county has risen to 228.

Gov. Wolf announced 13 western Pennsylvania counties will begin the reopening process next week. The 13 counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland, Wolf said.

After Gov. Wolf informed the public of the 13 counties that will begin the reopening process, a handful of counties have requested that they reopen as well. These counties include York, Lebanon, Dauphin and Adams.

