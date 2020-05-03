Editor's note: This article will be updated with the latest COVID-19 news throughout the day.

Posted 12:12 p.m.

After repeatedly defying an isolation order for those infected with COVID-19, an Erie County woman spent a night in jail and will continue to be confined to her home on an electric monitor for at least a week, per the York Daily Record.

According to the report, "In the days after the woman tested positive for the disease, she attended a party, did some banking and had her vehicle repaired, county Solicitor Richard Perhacs said Saturday."

For the entire story from the York Daily Record, click here.

Posted 12:07 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total of positive cases in the state has risen to 49,267, 962 more than Saturday's count.

The death toll in the state has risen to 2,444, 26 more than Saturday's count.

For a full breakdown of the state's statistics for COVID-19, visit the DOH's website.

Posted 8:23 a.m.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will not hold a COVID-19 press conference today, but they will still provide an update on the statistics at noon.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to know for today:

Saturday night, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the death toll in the county has hit 188, five more than yesterday's count. All five victims were living in nursing homes.

Lancaster County's number of positive cases has risen over 1,900. The total is now at 1,904.

Next Friday, the stay-at-home restriction will be lifted in 24 Pa. counties. This means retail shops will be able to reopen in these counties, but gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theater and other such venues will remain closed.

On May 8, 24 PA counties are set to reopen + move to the 🟡 yellow phase. Even though some restrictions are lifting, to avoid a #COVID19 outbreak, you still should continue to:😷 wear a mask when leaving home ↔️ practice social distancing👏 wash hands often pic.twitter.com/xcL22Rjht9 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 2, 2020

What to read next