In a time of COVID-19, 'Obamacare' still part of the action

FILE - In this April 28, 2020, file photo a nurse practitioner Capri Reese talks to a patient and holds her hand while a doctor administers an IV at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. COVID-19 could have stamped someone “uninsurable”  if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn.

 Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Editor's note: This article will be updated with the latest COVID-19 news throughout the day.

wolf COVID-19 reopening plan yellow to start may 8

On May 1, 2020, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released this map showing which counties would start the "yellow" phase of the state's reopening plan the following Friday, May 8. 

 GOV. TOM WOLF

Posted 12:12 p.m.

After repeatedly defying an isolation order for those infected with COVID-19, an Erie County woman spent a night in jail and will continue to be confined to her home on an electric monitor for at least a week, per the York Daily Record.

According to the report, "In the days after the woman tested positive for the disease, she attended a party, did some banking and had her vehicle repaired, county Solicitor Richard Perhacs said Saturday."

For the entire story from the York Daily Record, click here

Posted 12:07 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total of positive cases in the state has risen to 49,267, 962 more than Saturday's count.

The death toll in the state has risen to 2,444, 26 more than Saturday's count.

For a full breakdown of the state's statistics for COVID-19, visit the DOH's website

Posted 8:23 a.m.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will not hold a COVID-19 press conference today, but they will still provide an update on the statistics at noon. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to know for today:

  • Saturday night, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the death toll in the county has hit 188, five more than yesterday's count. All five victims were living in nursing homes.
  • Lancaster County's number of positive cases has risen over 1,900. The total is now at 1,904.
  • Next Friday, the stay-at-home restriction will be lifted in 24 Pa. counties. This means retail shops will be able to reopen in these counties, but gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theater and other such venues will remain closed.

What to read next

Tags