Posted 8:23 a.m.

they will still provide an update on the statistics at noon.

What to know for today:

Saturday night, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the death toll in the county has hit 188, five more than yesterday's count. All five victims were living in nursing homes.

Lancaster County's number of positive cases has risen over 1,900. The total is now at 1,904.

Next Friday, the stay-at-home restriction will be lifted in 24 Pa. counties. This means retail shops will be able to reopen in these counties, but gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theater and other such venues will remain closed.

On May 8, 24 PA counties are set to reopen + move to the 🟡 yellow phase. Even though some restrictions are lifting, to avoid a #COVID19 outbreak, you still should continue to:😷 wear a mask when leaving home ↔️ practice social distancing👏 wash hands often pic.twitter.com/xcL22Rjht9 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 2, 2020

