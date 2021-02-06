Editor's note: This article has been updated with more recent information from the National Weather Service.

Lancaster County could see as much as six inches of snowfall Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Snow is likely to begin falling early Sunday morning, mainly after 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a winter storm watch in Lancaster County through Sunday afternoon. Snowfall could be heavy at times, with four to six inches of accumulation expected through around 3 p.m.

Motorists should prepare for slippery road conditions Sunday, the National Weather Service says.

Snowfall of three to six inches is “a good bet,” according to Eric Horst, former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, with southern and eastern parts of the county perhaps receiving more.

Snow will begin falling in the south and work its way north, mostly between 4-6 a.m., Horst said.

Sporadic snowfall will continue into early afternoon, according to AccuWeather, with the storm bringing a total of three to six inches of snow to the ground.