Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to check back for new information.

Posted 8:55 a.m.

The United States Senate is close to a $1.6 billion coronavirus package, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Congressional negotiators neared agreement Saturday on a sweeping stimulus package meant to blunt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a deal that is expected to inject upward of $2 trillion into a reeling U.S. economy over the coming months."

Posted 8:07 a.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pennsylvania's Department of Health has confirmed at least 371 positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning.

For more COVID-19 coverage