An early-morning shooting last Sunday that left two people injured on North Queen Street happened right outside a troubled private after-hours club that the city wants to shut down.

And residents and business owners in the 300 block of North Queen have been circulating a petition they plan to deliver to the city asking that Legacy Social Lounge be shut down immediately.

“We demand that Legacy Lounge be closed immediately and not be allowed to open for any reason and at any time. The health safety and welfare of the residents, business owners and property owners has been and continues to be irreparably jeopardized and damaged due to the Legacy Lounge,” the petition reads.

It contains more than a dozen signatures, primarily of merchants in the popular shopping block. Other petitions were being circulated among residents.

Gary Ziffer, who lives right next door to Legacy, said he plans to submit the petitions to the city by Friday.

Ziffer said the shooting, which happened about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, was the latest in a long series of problematic incidents he’s witnessed during the time the club has operated, including excessive noise, fights and other unruly behavior.

Marcus Smith, who is one of Legacy’s owners, did not respond to text and phone messages seeking comment on the shooting.

Police said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and the shooting is still under investigation.

Smith contacted LNP|LancasterOnline by text after a July 11 article about the city’s request for a preliminary injunction in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on grounds that Legacy fraudulently obtained a certificate of zoning compliance by misrepresenting the business.

A preliminary injunction would temporarily stop Legacy from operating until a hearing on the city’s allegations is held. That process is expected to take at least a month.

Smith said he registered the business appropriately with the city, but sent pictures of documents related to having insurance, registering with the state for tax purposes and a permit from the city fire department.

He also claimed the city was making false accusations against him and said he would sue the city.

Since Legacy opened in October, police have been called more than 50 times for noise disturbances, fights, assaults and shots fired.

At a May summary trial before a district judge, Smith and co-operator Charisse Perez were convicted of 22 noise violations between them. They said after the hearing they would appeal, though court records don't show any appeals filed.