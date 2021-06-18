After a wet Memorial Day Weekend, Mother Nature once again has other plans for Father's Day this year.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of intermittent showers on Saturday and thunderstorms Saturday Night in Lancaster with a high near 83 degrees.

Sunday could include rain after 2 p.m., but otherwise the Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies on Father's Day with a high near 90 degrees.

Out at the Jersey Shore, threats of rain and strong winds could be in play all Saturday, according to the forecast from Tom's River, New Jersey.

But Sunday's forecast there from the Weather Service largely mirrors Lancaster's: slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. and after 2 p.m.

Down in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Saturday will also see rain, but Sunday's forecast is free of rain, according to the Weather Service.