An energy company is seeking approval to place thousands of high-tech solar panels atop a former Lancaster County coal ash dump in Martic Township.

Talen Energy originally proposed a smaller solar array for the site, but a revised proposal is slated to be publicly reviewed by the township’s Zoning Hearing Board this Thursday. Working in partnership with PPL Holtwood LLC, Talen wants to build about 44,444 solar panels across nine company-owned properties near the intersection of Old Pinnacle and New Village roads, according to a public notice published on July 27.

The project’s footprint would cover the ash basin, as well as adjacent land to the south, according to the notice. The solar arrays envisioned for the site are designed to track the sun’s path across the sky, unlike fixed-position solar panels that can be seen on area barns and homes.

“By developing a solar project on a retired coal ash basin, we are turning land with limited alternative uses into land, which produces renewable solar power,” said Taryne Williams said, a spokesperson for Allentown-based Talen Energy.

The proposed 20-megawatt facility would generate enough energy to power hundreds, potentially thousands, of homes, based on estimates gleaned from government and private industry reports on energy consumption.

The company’s original plan, proposed in late 2020, envisioned an 80-acre site with about 69,000 stationary, fixed-tilt panels. That plan was approved by the township Zoning Hearing Board in January 2021. Though Talen officials said they hoped to begin construction later that year, no construction has taken place, said Township Manager Karen Sellers.

The project would be the township’s largest solar facility, Sellers said. Construction of the solar panels would be completed within two years of project approval, according to the Zoning Hearing Board notice.

The former coal ash basin and its surrounding area are just east of the Lancaster Conservancy’s Holtwood and Kellys Run nature preserves. And the solar project site is designated for “rural conservation,” according to the notice.

When asked if the project would affect their preserves or any plans for future expansion, a conservancy spokesperson said: “The Lancaster Conservancy does not have a comment at this time.”

It is unclear if the project will also require county-level approvals, according to Lancaster County planning officials, who had not seen or reviewed related plans as or Tuesday.

According to Williams, Talen officials have been told that the project and amendments also will need approval from the township’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, as well as state environmental regulators.