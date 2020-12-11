Summit asks what's needed to make Lancaster County a wonderful place to grow old

Older adults have needs, of course.

But they also offer a wealth of experience and wisdom. And many long to connect with younger people and contribute to their community.

So how does Lancaster County assure that they feel welcomed, valued and useful?

Those questions, and others, were considered Thursday at the second annual Age-Friendly Lancaster City Summit, a virtual event attended by more than 90 people.

Lancaster City in December 2018 joined over 1,000 communities in 41 countries that participate in the World Health Organization’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

Membership commits communities to five years of assessing needs and working on an improvement plan. The summit is part of the process.

This effort is necessary because people are living longer, said Chris Kennedy, a Lancaster-based consultant to summit organizers. She noted how life expectancy has gone from 47 years in 1900 to 84 years today. By the year 2100, it may reach 104.

This demographic tilt has created what Kennedy called a “longevity generation.”

“Where we’re heading has never happened before,” she said. Yet America’s social systems, housing stock and cultural norms reflect a younger population.

That model needs to change. Many older adults are neither frail nor a burden. Many are hearty and have decades to contribute. The community’s challenge, Kennedy said, is to connect, not segregate, the generations.

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County, a summit sponsor, reinforced that message.

Assuring dignity

Ressler called for initiatives that reframe aging “in a way that doesn’t leave people out because of their race or their historical income and makes sure there is a place for the dignity of everyone.”

He commended Landis Communities, which houses the elderly, for starting those kinds of conversations.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace discussed two ways the city is becoming more age-friendly.

The city’s Vision Zero initiative seeks to eliminate traffic fatalities by making it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross streets and get around.

A walkable city is a friendlier, more social city as people frequent shops and restaurants and enjoy spontaneous conversations when they are out and about, she said.

Meanwhile, the city’s Healthy Homes initiative will help low-income seniors afford repairs and modifications that keep them in their homes, where they are comfortable and connected to neighbors and a familiar community.

Summit participants also heard about two pilot programs linking generations that sprung from last year’s summit. One involved tutoring elementary school children in Lancaster. The other involved intergenerational and interracial art projects.

The summit allowed participants to divide into 13 breakout groups where they discussed senior housing, access to services, and how to promote purpose and meaning in later life.