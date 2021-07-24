A Lancaster County nonprofit has partnered with various local and national organizations to provide hundreds of families with a program targeting learning loss after a school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, in its second year, is serving more than 400 children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade countywide Monday through Thursday. Virtual and in-person sessions, featuring immersive literacy and math activities, began July 6 and will continue through Aug. 6. Registration is closed.

"This is an amazing opportunity to help hundreds of children in Lancaster County prepare for the (2021-22) school year," said Olivia Walters, outreach coordinator for The Steinman Foundation.

The summer learning program is run by the Lancaster Partnership for Learning Equity, a collaboration between The Steinman Foundation, the Lancaster STEM Alliance and the United Way of Lancaster County that was launched last year as a way to support children impacted by the pandemic.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP|LancasterOnline.

After the success of its first summer learning program, the partnership created an after-school enrichment program during the 2020-21 school year. Now, the summer learning program is back.

About 300 laptops were purchased and distributed to students participating in this year’s summer program, a move that organizers said could help close the digital divide threatening to leave hundreds of county children behind their peers academically. Students who attend at least 80% of the summer’s virtual programming may keep their laptop.

BellXcel, in partnership with Scholastic Education, designed the virtual learning model. Additional academic support for virtual students will be available through the Lancaster Downtowners’ ZTutors model, led by a team of trained volunteers.

In addition to virtual offerings, in-person programming is available at existing summer learning sites at Brightside Opportunities Center, the Lancaster YMCA and The Mix in Lancaster.