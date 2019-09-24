Summer of 2019 in Lancaster County featured unusually warm, muggy nights

Lancaster County had a slightly warmer and drier summer than normal, but the most noteworthy feature probably happened while you were asleep.
On 16 muggy nights this summer, the overnight low failed to dip below 70 degrees. As a result, overall lows for the summer were more than 4 degrees above normal. Normal summertime lows are 64 degrees or cooler.
The most uncomfortable night occurred July 18 when the overnight low at Millersville University’s weather station was a sultry 78 degrees.
“That’s a bit unusual,” said Eric Horst, a meteorologist and director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center. “You typically have only several nights” in the 70s.
“The (afternoon) high temperatures weren’t that extreme,” but the frequent warm nights helped to make the summer months of June, July and August 1.3 degrees above normal, Horst said.
Overall, the summer of 2019 was the 23rd warmest during the 105 years of record keeping at Millersville, Horst said.
No temperature records were broken this summer. The hottest temperature occurred July 21, when the mercury hit 96 degrees.
The summer featured 16 days with highs in the 90s: one day in June, nine in July, four in August and one in September
The three summer months saw a total of 9.68 inches of rain, or 2.68 inches below normal. That compares to the heavy rains of the summer of 2018 that totaled 22.55 inches.
The precipitation total at Millersville for the year stands at 29.78 inches, 1.23 inches below normal.
Although summer ended officially at 3:50 a.m. Monday, summer-like weather will remain through the week with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
”I see us remaining on the warm side into early October and not much to talk about precipitation-wise,” Horst said.