A former Lancaster man has sued five city police officers, claiming they used excessive force during a 2017 arrest after he “extended his middle finger” at one of the them.

The suit, filed in Pennsylvania's Eastern District on Friday, alleges the officers used “unreasonable and excessive force” by tackling and forcefully kneeing John White after he made the gesture.

The suit names officers Joel Thomas, Steven Reich, Matthew Deibler, Paul Blanchflower and Christopher Kophamel. Lancaster city is also named as being liable and responsible for its police department and failing to provide training and supervision related to use of force.

White, a 29-year-old who lives in California, asks for judgment in excess of $150,000.

The encounter happened Sept. 17, 2017, near the intersection of North Prince and West Orange streets near the Sunoco A-Plus gas station and Catalina's Bar.

Police documents and the lawsuit give slightly different accounts of what happened.

According to police, White crossed the street to Catalina’s to where a group of about 50 people were fighting. White allegedly circled the group, yelled derogatory statements and pointed his middle finger at Reich.

According to the suit, White was walking past the gas station to his vehicle with his mother when he extended his middle finger toward Reich, who was handling a disturbance in the gas station parking lot.

Reich motioned to other officers to arrest White, the suit says. Thomas and Deibler were handling a disturbance at Catalina’s Bar, 38 W. Orange St., according to the suit.

Thomas tackled White without announcing his presence and kneed him on the ground, according to the suit.

The five officers “forcefully dragged” White from the scene, the suit says.

White suffered “severe” injuries to his left elbow, leg and knee as well as a head injury, facial abrasions and multiple contusions, according to the suit.

Reich cited White with disorderly conduct a few days later, according to court records.

White was found guilty at district court and ordered to pay a $300 fine. In December 2017 he appealed the case to Lancaster County Court. Court records show a hearing was scheduled in front of a judge in May 2017. His defense attorney Hobie Crystle then withdrew the appeal.

Lancaster police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said he cannot comment on pending litigation.

Jess King, chief of staff of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Kevin Allen, who is representing White in the lawsuit.