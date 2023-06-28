'Such a huge ask': Retired Lancaster educator saved via living donor transplant from her student [photos, video]

Sue Mackey needed a new liver. The one she had was cancerous.

The longtime Lancaster city resident had two options. She could go on a transplant waitlist. But thousands die each year waiting for an organ that never comes.

Mackey, then 69, went with the other option: find a living donor. But it came with complications at the start, in part due to the medical parameters involved in becoming a donor.

“My own children couldn’t donate,” the retired public school teacher said. “My son is too old. Most of my friends are too old.”

She soon shared her plight on social media.

“We kept saying, ‘Someone is going to volunteer,’ ” Mackey said.

‘It was such a huge ask’

Mackey first got “that C word” April 28, 2022.

“Cancer,” she said. “It’s so frightening. You never expect it.”

The diagnosis came nearly four years after she recovered from sepsis.

“Sepsis really wreaked havoc on my kidneys and liver,” Mackey said.

Annual checkups on both organs followed, and that’s how three cancerous lesions on her liver were discovered. The lesions were each less than 3 centimeters in diameter. They were discovered by Dr. Paul Allegretti.

“Most of the time we don’t biopsy them (the lesions) because they’re characteristic of a liver tumor,” Allegretti said. “Ultimately, the way to cure the liver tumor is through transplant.”

Currently in the United States, there are more than 14,000 patients waiting for a liver, with 7,500 liver transplants performed each year. Nearly 2,500 people die each year waiting for a liver transplant.

“You could wait for a long time,” Mackey said.

Mackey was intrigued about the option of finding a living donor, which she learned about when meeting with a Philadelphia-based transplant team from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The hospital performed 167 liver transplants in 2022. Of those, 14 were from living donors, making the facility one of only 15 in the country to have performed 10 or more living donor liver transplants last year, according to Allison Hayes, a nurse practitioner at the hospital who specializes in posttransplant patients who receive a new liver.

“Living donation is associated with improved access to transplant,” Hayes said. “And expansion of the donor pool, better survival rates, lower waitlist death rates, and lower costs.”

Living donations have been around for more than 60 years. The first 35 of those years were living-donor kidney donations. Not until 1989 was the first living-donor liver transplant performed. Transplants with other organs from living donors soon followed: lung in 1990, pancreas in 1995 and intestine in 1998.

Living donations were on an upswing annually from 2013 to 2019, when the annual record was set at 7,389. After dipping significantly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, living donations have climbed back up to near pre-pandemic levels.

While most living donors provide a kidney for transplant, there were 603 liver transplants involving living donors nationwide in 2022, setting a new annual record and an increase of nearly 6% above the total in 2021.

To find a living donor, Mackey would have to ask others.

“It was such a huge ask,” Mackey said.

Mackey put a 442-word letter on her Facebook page with a phone number and online link for those interested in becoming a donor through the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Although this is hard for me to ask,” Mackey said in the letter, “If you feel this is something you could do, please consider becoming a living donor for me.”

Maredith Freed saw Mackey’s online post almost immediately and thought, ‘Why not fill out the evaluation?’

“Here’s an opportunity to potentially give life to another person,” Freed said. “Sometimes these opportunities come into your lap and it’s easy to pass them by.”

Freed filled out the initial evaluation.

“There were many times I was like, ‘There will probably be somebody else out there. I don’t need to go through this testing. Sue has an amazing support group. There will be somebody else who can do this,’ ” Freed said.

The questions remained for Freed as she moved forward in each step of potentially becoming a living donor. But she kept pressing on.

“The doors kept opening with each round of testing,” she said.

The perfect match

Mackey retired as an educator in 2010, bringing an end to 25 years teaching at Smith-Wade-El (formerly Buchanan) Elementary in the school’s program for gifted students. Among them was Freed, who spent part of her school days from second through fifth grades in Mackey’s classroom.

“I loved to learn,” Freed recalled. “But I don’t think I realized that until I was pushed to learn and really challenged in what I was learning, which is a lot of what Sue did. She made me work on my writing skills. My papers came back with a lot of marks on them (from Mackey). She pushed me to improve and not just coast by.”

Freed later lived part of her teenage years in Guatemala, where her parents were serving as missionaries. Freed returned to the United States on her own in 2012.

“I was desperate for some sense of normalcy,” Freed recalled. “And people I know and can connect with.”

It’s why Freed reached out to Mackey — the two had been Facebook friends for years. They soon met for coffee, jump-starting a friendship that has since blossomed.

“When I find people I like, I tend to keep in touch with them,” Freed said.

Asked what she remembered of Freed as a student, Mackey said, “She always wanted to be perfect. She didn’t want to make any mistakes.”

Freed, now 30, kept passing every round of evaluation in becoming a potential living donor, starting with an online questionnaire mostly asking about the patient’s health history.

“If you have any comorbidities, you won’t make it into the next round,” Freed said.

Next came blood work, which Freed had done at a local testing site — Freed and Mackey have compatible blood types (O-positive). Then came a trip for Freed to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where she underwent a CT scan, MRI, chest X-ray and echocardiogram, among other observations.

“They did an entire workup to make sure there was nothing that could make any complications for either of us,” Freed said.

Freed and Mackey were meeting for lunch in mid-August when Freed received a call on her cellphone from a donor coordinator at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Recognizing the phone number, Freed stepped away from Mackey to take the call.

The coordinator told Freed she had been approved as a living donor for Mackey.

“Can I call you back later?” Freed responded. “I’m with Sue right now.”

Freed played coy with Mackey until after the lunch, when the two walked to Mackey’s Lancaster city home, where Freed revealed the news to Mackey and her husband, Tim.

Sue Mackey was speechless. Her mouth agape, she hugged Freed. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

Leaning on each other

Just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 13, Freed and Mackey met in the lobby at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. They wore matching white T-shirts adorned with the same message in black lettering: “This badass is a transplant warrior.”

Freed was taken back to an operating room first. Mackey soon followed.

“We had separate ORs,” Freed said. “But we were next door to each other.”

Freed had 65% of her liver taken out. Mackey had her liver taken out and replaced with Freed’s partial liver. The entire surgical process took about 11 hours before both were moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

In the days to follow as the two recovered, they shared neighboring rooms in the hospital.

“We would walk to each other’s rooms to the point the nurses would be like, ‘There they go again,’ ” Freed said.

The short walk was a lot on their bodies considering they both just had major surgery.

“It wasn’t that far but it was pretty much like climbing Mount Everest,” Freed said.

Freed, a Manheim Township resident, returned home five days after surgery, Sue two days after that.

Three months later, MRIs showed the livers for both had grown back to full size. During that stretch, recovery for both was like a roller coaster.

“You wake up one morning and it might be one of those days where you just stay in bed,” Freed said. “Just like babies hitting growth spurts, our livers were also hitting growth spurts. There were periods of exponential growth (for the livers) where you just felt wiped out.”

Freed and Mackey were both limited to lifting objects weighing no more than 10 or 15 pounds in the first six weeks after surgery.

This was a challenge for Freed, who earns a living as a doula and nanny, gigs that often require lifting children.

“Doctors also didn’t want me to do any twisting or turning for about three months (after surgery),” Freed said.

It’s why a friend of Freed’s raised $5,920 through the online fundraising platform GoFundMe to help offset some of the work Freed missed while recovering from surgery.

Freed and Mackey checked in with each other almost daily in the first three months after surgery.

“I felt like after the transplant I had to call her every day,” Mackey said. “So she knows I appreciate everything she’s done. … It was so fast and furious and personal and scary. Everything. It took us both time to figure it out. We’re still going through it.”

Mackey will spend the rest of her life taking strong medications to prevent her body from rejecting her replacement liver.

It beats the alternative.

“I did feel like my life was sort of on hold,” Mackey said. “I would say now my life is a lot more …” Mackey paused, took a deep breath in and slowly exhaled. In other words, she now feels at ease.

“My mother died young,” Mackey said. “She was only 67. I didn’t want to die so early and leave my husband, or have my kids lose their mother at that age.”

Mackey has two adult children. She now considers Freed her third.

“Absolutely,” Mackey said.

Freed, who considers herself a lover of children, doesn’t yet have any of her own but looks forward to that becoming a reality one day. And when it does, she said her kids will, “have an extra grandmother” in Mackey.

October 13 will now forever hold a special significance for both Freed and Mackey.

“This whole thing has made me realize just how much organ donation makes a difference,” Freed said. “And you don’t have to be dead to do it.”