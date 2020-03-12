With the spread of COVID-19 throughout Pennsylvania and organizations canceling plans and gatherings in an effort to control the coronavirus outbreak, LNP | LancasterOnline is asking for your help.

If you have a closing, postponement or cancellation happening with your organization due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you can post it directly to our website.

There are two ways for you to begin updating your school or organization's status.

1. If you have already registered with LNP | LancasterOnline for our winter weather closings and delays listings, please follow your usual procedure. You can click here to begin updating your status, enter your PIN and Code, and go from there.

2. If you have not registered previously, please email us at closings@LNPnews.com, and we will work to get your account set up.

Any time there is a delay or a closing, an image will appear prominently on LancasterOnline's desktop homepage and at the top of our mobile website in real time.

Thanks for your help.

