Lancaster County school district superintendents will join state lawmakers and education funding activists in a virtual forum on education funding at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The forum, moderated by Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla, of Lancaster, will feature presentations and discussions about how to make basic education funding more equitable in Pennsylvania. The public is invited to view the forum at RepMikeSturla.com.

Sturla is expected to speak on his legislation that would accelerate full implementation of the state’s fair funding formula established in 2016. Currently, only new additional money allocated in each year’s state budget runs through the formula. Sturla’s bill would establish a plan so all basic education dollars would flow through the formula in 10 years.

Also expected to speak on their own school funding ideas are state Rep. Mark Longietti, the Democratic chair of the House Education Committee from Mercer County; Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb; and Deborah Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center.

The following Lancaster County school district superintendents were slated to attend virtually as of Tuesday afternoon: Damaris Rau, of School District of Lancaster; Mike Leichliter, of Penn Manor; Bob Hollister, of Eastern Lancaster County; Ella Musser, of Cocalico; Kevin Peart, of Lampeter-Strasburg; Erik Orndorff, of Pequea Valley; Michael Lausch, of Donegal; Mike Bromirski, of Hempfield; Robin Felty, of Manheim Township; and Dave Zuilkoski, of Conestoga Valley.