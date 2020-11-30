Pennsylvania Democrats fell well short of their goal of reclaiming majorities in one or both chambers of the state legislature this year, and the party’s failure to win races the polls showed were in their grasp has cost Lancaster’s lone Democratic state representative his role in the party’s leadership.

Rep. Mike Sturla, the 15-term legislator from Lancaster city, easily won reelection on Nov. 3, running unopposed. But nine days after the election, a majority of his colleagues voted against his bid to return as chairman of the House Democratic Policy Committee, a key leadership post responsible for setting the caucus agenda.

Sturla was the last of the party’s senior leadership in the House to be reelected. Even the chamber’s top Democrat, Frank Dermody of Allegheny County, lost his seat, one of a net three Democratic districts picked up by Republicans. Dermody’s loss left Sturla, 64, as the longest-serving party leader running for another term.

“I got beat,” Sturla said after the caucus vote. “When people say to you, ‘It’s time to let somebody else try it,’ then say you’ve done a better job than we could ever imagine, at that point in time I don’t have a response to that.”

Sturla admits that he was the victim of a caucus that was angry with how the 2020 election cycle ended. Democrats poured millions into legislative races across the state, hoping to ride disdain for President Donald Trump to big wins down ballot. Trump lost Pennsylvania narrowly, but political prognosticators were surprised to see many GOP candidates outperforming the president. In addition to growing their House majority, Republicans picked up two statewide row offices and likely one Senate seat.

“I think they were frustrated that we didn’t pick up seats this time, and I was one of the people they could point a finger at, although I’m not sure I had anything to do with it,” Sturla said.

While Sturla’s loss in the leadership race leaves the county without a high-ranking Democrat in the House, Lancaster Republicans hold leading roles in both chambers. One is House Speaker Bryan Cutler, 45, of Peach Bottom. Sen. Ryan Aument, who represents the northern half of the county, serves as caucus secretary, and several other lawmakers chair or are members of powerful committees.

Generational change

Replacing Sturla and Dermody is a group of Democratic legislators who, comparatively, have spent less time in the legislature and are, by and large, younger than their predecessors.

The election of younger members is part of the reason why Rep. Ryan Bizzarro of Erie believes he was chosen over Sturla to lead the House Democrats’ policy committee.

“The caucus is going in a new direction where we have these younger voices to guide the ship moving forward,” Bizzarro, 35, said.

But this move to a younger generation of lawmakers may lead the caucus to miss out on the experience of some of the longtime legislators like himself, Sturla said.

“Some people view [the youth of the caucus] as a positive thing, and others just view it as we might have a little bit more trial and error than may be necessary,” he added.

Bizzarro, who served as one of Sturla’s vice chairs on the policy committee, said he got his spot on the policy committee because the committee had been “lacking” in the way it communicated the Democratic message to constituents.

The policy chair is responsible for managing the Democratic agenda, helping members craft legislation or build coalitions on topics they care about. Its main task is to host policy hearings around the state to create a legislative platform that stands in contrast to that of the GOP majority and its committee chairs that won’t workshop Democratic ideas that almost never come to fruition.

During his time as policy chair, Sturla focused the committee on addressing disparities in education and trying to improve wages for low-income workers. Successes were few, given the Republicans’ firm grip on the chamber during almost all of his time as chair.

Still, Sturla said he’s proud of helping more than 100 members advance legislation as a result of policy hearings, including a nurse partnership program and an initiative to help young mothers that were important individual districts in the state.

Bizzarro said he wants to make the committee an “actual policy shop” by hiring additional research analysts to communicate with constituents, but said any other changes are premature to announce since he has not yet hired his staff.

State Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia, who dropped out of the race for Caucus secretary, said he hopes Bizzarro will change the committee’s practice for per diems and mileage. He said he hopes the sign-in sheet for these hearings can be circulated at the end -- not at the beginning as it is now -- to require representatives who traveled on the taxpayer’s dime to attend the full hearing.

Philadelphia Rep. Joanna McClinton was named minority leader for House Democrats, making her the first Black woman to hold the position. She was named to the top position in the House just hours after Senate Republicans made a similar glass ceiling-shattering move by choosing Sen. Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County, as majority leader.

If McClinton hadn’t been named leader, Sturla would be much more upset, he said.

“That was momentous,” Sturla said. “If things like that had not happened in this leadership race, I might be depressed. But it’s hard to be depressed when that kind of progress gets made.”

Few voices from Central Pa.

This newer and younger leadership team should be able to flip the Legislature, Sturla said.

“I think there is a sense that maybe we were where we were, not because of gerrymandering or lack of shared work on peoples’ parts,” he added. “We were where we were because there were people who overestimated our ability to flip these seats or lacked experience in all of this. There’s probably a little bit of truth in all of that.”

Sturla also attributed his leadership loss to his district’s location. South-central Pennsylvania has only three Democrats in the House, representing the cities of Lancaster, York and Harrisburg, while there are 25 Democrats from Philadelphia and 16 from Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

“I come from a delegation of one,” he said.

No matter what position he’s in, Sturla said losing this race will allow him to focus on delivering services to his constituents, including continuing to work on getting more money put through the basic education fair funding formula and address the symptoms of adverse childhood experiences.

“There is nothing that’s going to keep me away from the things that will help my district,” Sturla said. “While I think I could help a lot of other members, in addition to the constituents in my district, by leaving leadership I can focus just on my district.”