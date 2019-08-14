This month's full moon, known in Native American history as the Sturgeon Moon, will be at its fullest tomorrow at 8:29 a.m, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

It's known primarily as the Sturgeon moon because, according to the Maine Farmer's Almanac that first published the Native American moon names, this time of year was known as the best time to catch sturgeons in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water.

Some of the other names for August's full moon are the Green Corn Moon, the Red Full Moon and the Grain Moon.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Full Green Corn Moon was named in observance of it almost being time to harvest corn.

This month's Sturgeon full moon is the main culprit behind dimming the visibility of the Perseids meteor shower.

Here are the remaining full moons of the year:

- September 14, the Full Corn Moon, or the Full Harvest Moon

- October 13, the Full Hunter's Moon, or the Travel Moon

- November 12, the Full Beaver Moon, or the Full Frost Moon

- December 12, the Full Cold Moon or the Long Nights Moon

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Past astronomical coverage