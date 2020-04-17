During a time when staying home is considered essential, Greta Huber is halfway across the world.

Huber, a Millersville University sophomore, is studying abroad at Phillips University of Marburg in central Germany. She’s been there since mid-February. But just weeks after her arrival, the coronavirus began its rapid spread across Europe, particularly in Italy, Germany’s neighbor to the south. By Feb. 27, Germany had nearly 60 confirmed cases.

Huber, a Baltimore native, would soon get alerts from Millersville, advising her to come home as the university moved to shut down study abroad trips. Her parents, too, hoped she would return.

Knowing her credits would still transfer, Huber, who had long anticipated her opportunity to study in Germany, stayed.

“Partially why I didn’t want to go home was the risk of going to an airport and getting on an airplane and probably contracting the virus from somebody there,” she said.

Huber, a business management major, was one of 12 Millersville students abroad at the time. She and one other student – also studying at Phillips – decided to stay. The 10 others returned home.

Karl Huber said he has mixed feelings about his daughter’s decision to stay. Germany, he said, seems to have a solid hold on the pandemic. But if his daughter were to get sick, he’d feel helpless. Ultimately, he said, it’s not his decision.

“She’s the kind of girl who you tell her to go left, and she goes right,” Karl Huber said.

Karl Huber said his daughter calls every day, and he’s helped her with some of the logistics around traveling in a foreign country during a pandemic.

Greta Huber said she knows just enough German to get by, from buying groceries to ordering takeout – the only fast food option with restaurants and bars closed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She’s made friends at her dorm from California to Mexico. Activities are limited under quarantine, she said, but they’ll get together sometimes, cook dinner and watch movies. She also likes to hike and take in the historic beauty that Marburg has to offer.

On her dorm floor are about 20 students from a smattering of countries across the world – Turkey, Pakistan, Russia and more. Together, they share one bathroom, shower and kitchen.

“I’ve learned to become really comfortable with myself in a really uncomfortable situation,” Greta Huber said.

While her experience studying abroad has come with its share of surprises, Greta Huber said she’s made the best of it.

She plans to return home after finishing her classes – now conducted online – in June. She hopes the health crisis will die down before then.

“It’s all just a waiting game, really, to see what happens,” she said. “I’m optimistic. That’s why I’m still here.”

Related coverage