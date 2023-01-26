Of the more than 1,000 police departments across Pennsylvania, only a handful have specific policies requiring officers to record on video the interrogations of suspects in custody, according to a study by a University of Pennsylvania law school research center.

Video recording can prevent false confessions and wrongful convictions and, at the same time, protect police from accusations of misconduct during interrogations, according to the study by the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at Penn’s Carey Law School.

In Lancaster County, police departments in East Cocalico, East Hempfield and East Lampeter townships and New Holland Borough, and the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department require video recording in all custodial interrogations.

Custodial interrogations refer to police questioning a person who is not free to leave as part of a criminal investigation.

David Steffan, chief of Northern Lancaster County Regional police, said his department has been using cameras from body-worn and vehicle cameras to seamlessly record interactions in interview rooms, processing and detention for the past two years.

“We capture this record of events since it is a best practice and provides for accurate discovery of both inculpatory and exculpatory evidence in the interest of justice. This is also an affirmative practice in agency risk management and liability reduction for the NLCRPD and the communities we serve,” Steffan said via email.

East Lampeter Chief Stephen Zerbe said one benefit of video recording is that it allows for unlimited review by investigators, prosecutors and defense attorneys.

And one of the most significant benefits is transparency, he said. Video recordings provide “the ability for an agency to show that what they allege was said or happened, was in fact said or did happen,” Zerbe said.

Video recording “is another way in which we try to provide the best in policing practices to the residents of East Lampeter and Upper Leacock townships,” Zerbe said.

Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Strasburg Borough and West Lampeter departments are listed as requiring recordings in some circumstances, such as for serious offenses.

Study methodology

The study’s data was based on Right-to-Know requests to law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania beginning in 2020 and into 2022, Marissa Bluestine, the center’s assistant director, said Wednesday. The study was released in December.

The study’s raw data wasn’t available because it’s part of a larger project that’s ongoing, so LNP | LancasterOnline could not determine how specific agencies responded aside from those listed as requiring video recording in some or all interrogations. Nor could LNP get a list of which law enforcement agencies were contacted.

The study indicates 33 law enforcement agencies were contacted, but acknowledged that two agencies it contacted no longer exist.

The county has 26 municipal police departments, and the Pennsylvania State Police provides coverage to more than 20 of the county’s 60 municipalities, mostly in the county’s southern and eastern regions. Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College also have police departments, and the district attorney’s office also would fall under the category of law enforcement agencies.

Two unspecified agencies in the county encouraged recording, one agency said recording was optional and five agencies did not specify whether custodial interrogations should or should not be recorded, according to the study.

LNP | LancasterOnline polled some of the county agencies about the study and heard back from a handful.

Lititz Chief Kerry Nye said officers record interviews with a camera in its interview room and by officer body cameras. He also said the department wasn’t contacted for the study. Likewise, Columbia Chief Jack Brommer said his department records interrogations on video.

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, the city police department’s spokesman, said its officers generally record suspect interrogations.

“We need consent to audio record suspect interrogations so we always ask but a suspect can decline due to PA wiretapping laws. This may be a factor in the results of the study,” Stoltzfus said in an email.

Bluestine said other departments have also raised concerns about consent to record, but she does not see it as a prohibitive concern.

“If you are sitting in a police department, in an interrogation room, you don't really have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” she said.

State police also try to video and audio record interrogations when possible, according to spokesman Lt. Adam Reed.

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said if county detectives interview someone in the office or at a police station equipped with cameras, the interview is video recorded.

“If the interview is in the field, such as at a residence, then we would normally just audio record them,” he said.

“Certainly, a recording would be the best evidence for court and in today’s world is probably (due largely to movies and television) likely expected by some jurors,” he said in an email. “Also, in terms of video recording, capturing reactions of the person being interviewed as opposed to just describing them on a report can be important.”

Recommendations

Bluestine said the policies of county departments included in the study might have changed, or their policies may be informal. Moreover, the study relied on answers to Right-to-Know requests, which only address written policies.

While Bluestine said it was good to hear some county agencies were recording, overall Pennsylvania lags many other states. She attributed the lag to the state’s fragmented police coverage and its decentralized oversight of law enforcement. By contrast, she said, the attorney general in New Jersey has oversight of police departments and video recordings are required.

And both the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Police Executive Research Forum recommend recording as a best practice, Bluestine said.

Because Pennsylvania’s law enforcement agencies have been slow to formalize policies, Bluestine said she thinks a state law is needed to require video interrogations. Such a law could also codify an exemption to the state’s wiretap law for law enforcement, she said.