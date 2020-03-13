Conestoga Valley High School junior Samantha Schlegel began preparing for her North Museum Science & Engineering Fair project nearly a year ago.

One might say she reached new depths in her research.

Across two weeks last summer, Samantha, 17, went scuba diving off the coast of the British Virgin Islands to observe coral recruitment rates between natural and artificial reefs, such as the World War II shipwreck she came across.

For students like Samantha, the fair is a chance to share the results of their diligent work with the world — or at least with friends, family, judges and curious members of the public.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Students were still able to present their projects before the judges at the Millersville University Student Memorial Center earlier Thursday, something Samantha and several other students said they were glad they got the chance to do.

An eleventh-hour change affected evening festivities due to concerns about large gatherings due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19. They included canceling a two-hour evening public viewing period and postponing the awards ceremony, which will instead be announced online Friday morning on the museum's website.

An in-person celebration of the award winners will take place at the North Museum’s Celebration of Science event. The event, originally scheduled for March 29, has been postponed to an unannounced later date.