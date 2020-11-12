Update: This story has been updated with statements from Penn Manor School District.

A school bus crashed into an SUV Thursday morning in Manor Township, injuring three high school students, according to Penn Manor School District.

There were 16 students on the bus when it collided with the other vehicle, the school district said.

"Two students were treated for minor injuries and one student was transported to the hospital with a head injury," the release said.

The crash happened at 7:11 a.m. near Charlestown Road and Manor Boulevard, according to dispatch.

Police are still investigating the crash.