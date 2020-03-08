Young people from around the county seeking to serve their country and attend some of the most competitive schools in the nation were nominated to United States service academies Saturday by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

At a ceremony at the Lancaster County Courthouse, Smucker nominated 22 young people from Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County. He made his nominations based on the recommendations of his Academy Board, an independent body — set up by his predecessor Rep. Joe Pitts — made up of men and women from his district who have served in the U.S. military in all of its branches.

To attend one of the five U.S. service academies, a student must complete a rigorous application process, which includes securing a nomination from a member of Congress. After being nominated, students still need to be accepted to an academy, which often have acceptance rates close to those of some Ivy League universities.

All of the students Smucker nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point were accepted, which was “incredible,” said Mary O’Connor, who has been the academy liaison for the district since Pitts was in office. Most members of Congress only get one student appointed to each academy, she said during the ceremony.

Among the 22 students nominated Saturday, eight have already been accepted into an academy, with five of those receiving appointments to West Point.

The other students are awaiting — possibly until April — word on possible appointments to an academy.

Students who attend a service academy can earn a bachelor of science degree at no cost and are obligated to serve in the military for at least five years after graduating. Plus, they join the ranks of the other men and women who were educated by these prestigious institutions that now lead the U.S. military.

Approximately 71% of young people are ineligible to join the military due to obesity, not receiving a high school diploma or having a criminal record, the York Daily Record reported. The rest become recruiting targets for military, college and jobs. For those who seek to serve in the military, far fewer gain entrance to one of the academies.

Instead of the traditional handshake between the nominee and Smucker when students received their nomination, each student got to “fist bump” with the congressman, a precaution against spreading coronavirus.

For many of these students, Saturday’s nomination is “a culmination of a lot of work” they’ve put in to earn their way into one of these academies, Smucker said.

For Nya Oster, a Manheim Township High School senior accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy, that’s exactly what it is: a payoff for something she’s worked for her “whole life,” she said after the ceremony.

“I really do just want to serve, and that’s why I’m going to the academy,” she said. “It just feels right.”

Luke Brown, a senior at Solanco High School, is the fourth generation of his family to join the U.S. Army. He has wanted to attend West Point since he went to his dad’s Class of 1991 reunion when he was in sixth grade. Now he’ll become another alumnus from the prestigious Military Academy.

“I’m not the best public speaker, I’m not gonna be a politician,” he said. “But serving my country that way is the best way for me.”