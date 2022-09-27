The School District of Lancaster and Lancaster city police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an Airsoft pistol discovered in the grass by the McCaskey High School campus Tuesday morning.

Students reported to high school administration that they found what looked like a handgun in the grass near Tornado Alley between the J.P. McCaskey and McCaskey East campuses at about 10:45 a.m. With the help of the district’s school resource officer, administrators secured what was determined to be an Airsoft pistol.

Airsoft guns often look like real guns, but Airsoft guns are air-powered and are designed to shoot plastic or resin pellets. They do not shoot bullets.

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday afternoon, J.P. McCaskey High School Principal Justin Reese said administrators were confident within minutes that they knew the identity of the individual responsible. Reese said the district would not be releasing the individual’s name.

“We can’t celebrate the students enough,” Reese said, applauding the students for alerting administrators as soon as they’re aware something doesn’t feel or look right.

Reese notified parents of the incident in an email sent around noon Tuesday, writing that even lethal weapon replicas are “highly dangerous” and the district takes “threats to the safety of students and staff very seriously.”

“Please make sure your child knows the dangers weapons pose to themselves and others,” Reese wrote. “At McCaskey, our students continue to cooperate and report concerns directly to adults in the school. This partnership is critical to keeping us all safe.”

The airsoft pistol didn’t contain ammunition and, because the incident will be handled internally, Reese said a formal police report wasn’t filed.

Possession of a weapon in School District of Lancaster schools – including replicas of lethal weapons – is a violation of district policy that can lead to immediate expulsion and criminal prosecution, according to the email. School board policy 226 authorizes school officials to search a student’s locker, personal possessions or car parked on the property when there’s suspicion that they’re violating a law.

If a parent or guardian has concerns about their child or school safety, Reese encourages them to contact School Resource Officer Josiah King or himself.

Correspondent Gayle Johnson contributed to this report