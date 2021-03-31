Students and staff at Manor Middle School were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas smell was reported near the boiler room, according to Penn Manor School District.

The school was evacuated for about 40 minutes, the school district said. Firefighters and other first responders declared the school was safe to reenter around 9:23 a.m.

The smell coming from a malfunctioning water heater.

