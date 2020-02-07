Sixteen Franklin & Marshall College students have been isolated as a precaution against coronarvirus, according to the college.

A message it posted publicly said none are suspected of having been exposed to the coronavirus, but they are complying with the state recommendation that anyone who returned from China within 14 days self-isolate.

In a statement released Friday afternoon publicly announcing the recommendation, the department of health said there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

"If you arrived in Pennsylvania from mainland China anytime during this outbreak, you are advised to (at minimum) self-monitor for fever, cough and shortness of breath and stay home, avoiding group settings like work and school for 14 days from the time you left China,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday.

“If you have traveled from Hubei Province and returned to the United States after being in China within the past 14 days, you are advised to stay home, avoid contact with others and contact 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258). While the threat from 2019-nCoV remains low, it’s important that you take these steps to protect public health.”

The students have been in isolation since Wednesday when the department contacted them with the recommendation, according to Franklin & Marshall spokesman Peter Durantine.

He said the students are being monitored daily and none have shown signs of coronavirus. Most of them will be out of quarantine Sunday, he said.

"We know the novel coronavirus outbreak is an unusual circumstance that is receiving a great deal of media coverage and public speculation," the college's statement said, urging those experiencing anxiety or stress to reach out for support.

It also listed simple wellness precautions including handwashing and cough hygiene, saying, "Even though we continue to be at low risk for coronavirus here, these preventative practices are the best way to maintain health during flu season."

The department's statement said travelers who develop symptoms should avoid contact with others and contact 1-877-PA-HEALTH to discuss their symptoms and recent travel history.

"Symptoms of the 2019-nCOV can include fever, cough and shortness of breath," the department said, noting that they "may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure" and that "Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying."

"We are in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are prepared to respond in the event that someone in Pennsylvania tests positive for coronavirus,” Dr. Levine said. “It is important to remember that the most accurate information regarding this outbreak is available through our website, health.pa.gov, and our Facebook and Twitter, as well as the CDC’s website and social media channels.”

Asked if there are recommendations for people who had contact with individuals before they self-isolated, department spokesman Nate Wardle said "We are not, no, other than to monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath and if those symptoms occur, contact the department."

Representatives for Elizabethtown College and Millersville University said they don't have any students in quarantine.