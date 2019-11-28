'Students aren't going on vacation. They're coming to get an education': Q&A with retiring Thaddeus Stevens College president

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President William Griscom is retiring — for real, this time.

Griscom, who last week announced he’s retiring Jan. 31, 2020, said this decision is different from the one in 2007, when Griscom changed his mind and opted not to retire and become the Lancaster Science Factory’s executive director, he told LNP in a recent interview.

LNP asked what went into the 73-year-old’s decision and discussed how the college has grown since his arrival 23 years ago. Here are some highlights from the conversation.

This isn't the first time you've announced your retirement from this school. Is this one for real?

Yeah. The last time I found out that my (late) wife had Alzheimer's. And I didn't feel that I could do this job and deal with that at the same time. And I thought about it, and I actually accepted the position of executive director of the Lancaster Science Factory. Because I felt that would be a lot less demanding than this job. It have been still very challenging, but, you know, I sorted that out, I changed my mind and talked to the board. So I didn't leave at that time. But this is for real. And there's nothing else going on.

Has retirement been on your mind for a while? Was it planned?

You know, you just reach the realization that maybe it's time. I really love the job, and I'm invested in it, and I've been doing it for 23 years. So it becomes kind of, you know, it's a routine. And my career has always defined me. I mean, I think it kind of marks my place in the world and gives me meaning — especially given the mission of the college, because you see the transformation it has in our students' lives, especially our most underrepresented and financially disadvantaged students. And that's extremely rewarding. But it's a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week job that you just never get away from. And, you know, it's the greatest job in the world, but there's a lot of stress with it. There's a lot of things to be thinking about all the time. And I was always concerned, because I do like the job so much, that you, 'Would you know when to leave?' Because I never wanted to leave when I wasn't effective. So I feel like right now I'm on top of my game. I could continue to do this, but I would rather leave when the college is in really good shape. And I don't want to stay and diminish the effectiveness of the college. So that's really why I made the decision. It's just, I think at some point, after time, it starts to affect your personal life and your health and so forth. And I just wanted to leave before I felt that was an issue.

Was there kind of an "aha" moment when you started to consider retiring?

Just within the last couple months I think, and, you know, with the holidays coming on and looking at all this. I think that this last legislative session that we had really made this possible for me because we were so successful. We got a 27% increase in appropriations. We have no practical debt. We have significant funds in reserve. And we got a commitment that came essentially from the General Assembly. But the governor has been very good to us, as well. The governor gave us $35 million, $25 million to achieve one of the things that's been in our critical path, that was a concern for me, which was a dining hall and dormitory. ... We build the dining hall and dormitory, and the additional $10 million is for capital projects this year, and a commitment for $5 million over the next five years for capital projects. We're in a really strong position. And so I didn't want to leave until I felt those things were in place, but those things are in place now. So I feel really good about that. So this is a good time. We have a good leadership team in place here. It's a mix of very experienced professionals and some young professionals that are coming up through the ranks. And I think that if we have the right transition that the college will continue to grow and expand on fulfilling its mission.

What will you miss most?

Seeing what I get to see on a daily basis — the students whose lives are changed by the education they get here and being able to support them. When I came, I worked with one of the board members and we created a thing called the Thank God Fund. I think originally it was $5,000 and today I think it's close to $100,000. When my late wife passed away, all the donations that were given in her memory we have put into that. That's one of the most satisfying things for me. ... Some of our students simply have no resources. They don't have $10 or $15 for a bus ticket back to Philadelphia. ... I get students that come in here that need glasses, that have really poor dental care and have a dental emergency, have a transportation or food emergency, and I can solve that problem for them. I can just simply send an email to the foundation that give the students a loan or give them a grant, and then watch that student walk across the stage and go out and get a job that's going to pay them $50,000 or $60,000 a year before benefits and break that cycle of poverty that they come from. To me, that's something I'll miss.

You mentioned breaking the cycle of poverty and filling in-demand, family-sustaining jobs. What is the importance of Thaddeus Stevens to this community?

It’s the two parts of our mission. ... One is to provide the opportunity for people who are underrepresented and under resourced to change the circumstances of their lives and get a family sustaining job, break that cycle of poverty, become productive citizens, give back to the communities in which they live. And the other part is to support the critical technical workforce needs of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And I think that’s why we get such strong support from both sides of the aisle, because that’s a mission that’s bipartisan. And I’ve had many, many legislators and secretaries and governors say, ’You know, you are the only thing that we all agree on.’ " I mean, how can you argue with transforming people's lives and making sure that they're not going to become incarcerated. They're not going to be wards of the state. We're not going to spend $30,000 a year incarcerating them. They're going to be productive citizens that are paying taxes and raising their kids and giving back to the communities in which they live. They're going to be little league coaches, and they're going to be Boy Scout and Girl Scout leaders. So that's really great. And the other thing is the economy in Pennsylvania is being hamstrung because it doesn't have the human capital that it needs. We had 1,400 employers here last year with over 4,000 jobs for 365 graduates. ... The skills gap in Pennsylvania is huge. Millions of jobs are going unfilled because they don't have the people that have the skills necessary. ... I think that's the importance that we play: changing people's lives, making sure that they don't become wards of the state but productive citizens, and supporting these critical technical workforce needs that exist here.

Why has Thaddeus Stevens College grown while others, like many universities within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, are seeing steep enrollment declines?

Because I don't think we're like other colleges. And I think that a lot or most of higher education lost its way a long time ago when it engaged in these huge capital buildings, when it tried to be everything to everybody and spend a lot of money. Higher education took on more debt than any other sector of the economy since 1950. So the cost of higher education went up. There's no relationship between the output of most of higher education and the needs of the economy. We created programs but with no relationship to what the needs of the economy are. So we have all these people graduating from these colleges with degrees that have no place or no value in the marketplace with huge amounts of student loan debt with no way of paying it back. ... I tell parents, when you come here, don’t look at our amenities because we’re not going to compete with every other college. You’re not going to find individual dorm rooms and individual bathrooms and you’re not going to find cafes and restaurants and climbing walls and saunas and maid service. These are the things you can find at other colleges in Pennsylvania. Students aren’t going on vacation. They’re coming to get an education. The way to find the selective colleges is to ask any program or college that you’re looking at, ‘How many good jobs are in the field that they graduated in?’ ‘What were their starting salaries?’ ‘What was their student loan debt?’ ‘What was their satisfaction with the program?’ ‘What were employers’ satisfaction with graduates and where were they five years after they graduated?’ Make a decision based on the things that are important about what you’re about to invest in. ... It works well if you have informed consumers, but I think much of higher education hides that information from them. It's on our website. So I think that's where we're kind of an anomaly in the higher education landscape. But I think that's why you see we have an increasing number of students applying here, you see increasing demand for our graduates. And you see that we're on sound financial basis and we have a very reasonable median student loan debt of $10,000. Our students many times pay that debt off the first three months they're working. So that's why I think you're seeing people making different decisions than maybe they made in the past.

As a Lancaster County STEM Alliance board member, can you describe the work being done by the STEM alliance and the role STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — plays in our schools and our economy.

I think the value of creating STEM-literate graduates from high school will create a human capital magnet that will attract economic development. I think that, if you take it back down and say, 'So how are we going to get there? What are we going to do?' We got to do some things differently, because the United States is one of the poorest performers in terms of STEM literacy internationally. ... I think that we have to come to a realization that it's because of the way we teach STEM. And in my opinion, that's because we don't teach them in a context. ... One of the most exciting things in my mind that the STEM alliance has done is create these externships over the last three years, and teachers went for three days and they saw how the things they were teaching are used in the real world. ... They came out of there after three days with hands-on, contextual things they could do in the sciences that would, I think, really relate to their students. We need more of that, and I think we're going to see more of it. And I think as we do, we're going to see a lot more success. In the past, most of these jobs were done by Caucasian males. And the trades, especially, were not very friendly to minorities and to women. Well, whether it be altruistically, or from a pragmatic point of view, that has to change.

Have you struggled to recruit minority and female students at Thaddeus Stevens?

Yes. Women make up about 10% of our population. Our minority population is about 30%. But in terms of absolute numbers, the number of women has grown significantly. We have over 107 females here, and those who go through our programs are extremely successful. They usually have their choice of jobs when they graduate. But we are doing a lot of things. We have a National Science Foundation grant that deals with three of our programs bringing women in, we’re hosting a women’s event here in the near future, just letting them know they can be successful. It’s a mindset.

How can Thaddeus Stevens play a role in promoting STEM within those communities?

I think we're already doing it. So it's just a question of continuing to expand it. We've adopted all the kindergartens around the college, and I think that was 300 and some kids and I think 11 different kindergartens this year. I know we've (impacted) over 3,000 kids with this program over the last couple of years. And these students — males and females — most of them are heavily underrepresented populations. And as part of our strategic initiative, we get students in here that are not only financially disadvantaged and underrepresented but academically qualified to be successful here. ... We're doing a number of initiatives with female students in middle school, and sometimes in elementary school, and then in high school to show them what the opportunities are, and that they can succeed and show them role models of our graduates and our faculty.

Do you know what percentage of students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds?

54%. And ever one of them gets the Stevens grant. So that means we cover their room, their board, their tuition, seven day meal plan, all their tools and all their books.

Finally, what would you like to be known for?

Well, in regard to this position, that he left it better than he found it. I think that’s all anybody can do. We had a good reputation before and we made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. But I think that, you know, we have more completely fulfilled our mission and, probably, I think we’re much more closely in touch with our founder’s intent than maybe we were in the past. We’re much more diverse. I think our founder would have been pretty proud of that, and the way that we’ve grown.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.